Kelowna no longer in Top 100 of Canada’s Best Places to Live list

The city is ranked 250th on the most recent Money Sense’s list of Canada’s Best Places to Live

Kelowna no longer claims a spot on the top 100 best places to live in Canada.

Kelowna is currently ranked 250 on Money Sense’s list of Canada’s Best Places to Live. Last year it was listed as 100.

According to Money Sense, the average value of primary real estate is $638,667. Last year’s was listed at $510,948. Average household income is also listed at $94,629.

READ MORE: Best place to live in B.C.? Finance mag says Fort St. John

Crime rates were also up, but the severity of crime has decreased, according to the list.

West Kelowna was listed at 220 and Lake Country was listed as 357 out of 415 cities.


New Study discovers gene that makes lavender smell sweet
B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

