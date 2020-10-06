A Kelowna registered nurse has been suspended for his failure to adhere to proper infection control practices. (Darko Stojanovic - Pixabay)

Kelowna nurse suspended for not following infection control protocol

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said he also made inappropriate remarks about COVID-19

A Kelowna nurse has been suspended by the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

According to a notice posted online, an inquiry panel approved a consent agreement between the BCCNP and Dale Henly to correct practice issues he had that occurred in March 2020, which were related to Henly’s failure to adhere to science-based infection control practices.

The college added he also made inappropriate comments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henly voluntarily agreed to a four-week suspension of his certificate of registration. He has also agreed to limit his practice for up to 24 months, including being restricted to working for one employer in a group-based clinic instead of an unsupervised home-care context, not being the sole registered nurse (RN) on duty, not having supervision over students or new hires, undergoing a period of oversight in the workplace, and developing a learning plan related to best practices for infection control and client communication.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the BCCNP said in the notice.

This isn’t the first time the college has posted a notice about Henly.

In 2018, he was reprimanded and placed under six-month supervision for, “repeatedly endorsing and recommending alternative websites and treatment to patients that were not approved by Interior Health Authority.”

Other issues the college found included conduct issues with the way Henly communicated with his colleagues.

READ: Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Healthcare

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll
Next story
Toddler dies after car crash that sent mother to hospital in Coquitlam

Just Posted

Liquid Zoo’s late night operation not in breach of public health orders

Interior Health states the Liquid Zoo is providing full meal service

Kelowna nurse suspended for not following infection control protocol

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said he also made inappropriate remarks about COVID-19

Morning Start: Doctors who play video games more than three hours a week make fewer operating room errors

Your morning start for Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020

Three-vehicle crash at Rutland Road and Shepherd Road

Shepherd Road traffic is completely blocked

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Van Halen died due to cancer

Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous as RCMP investigate collision

Highway closed in both directions near the Hummingbird Resort

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Lake Country ArtWalk presents colourful chairs to Summerland

Installation of three chairs can be seen at Spirit Square in Peach Orchard Park

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan resident’s property hit with racist vandalism

RCMP have not been able to identify any suspects

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

59% of B.C. teachers say COVID-19 safety measures in schools are inadequate: BCTF poll

Students have made up less than 10 per cent of B.C.’s cases, health officials say

Most Read