Kelowna nursing program leaving Okanagan College

Future nurses in Kelowna will now only be able to train at UBCO

This fall, nursing programs will only be offered to Kelowna students at UBCO, leaving Okanagan College to expand its other healthcare courses.

Last week, the provincial government notified Okanagan College of its decision to consolidate the four-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, which was previously offered at both the College and UBCO, to just the university.

As of September 2023, the program will only be offered at UBCO.

“Okanagan College has for many years partnered with UBC Okanagan to deliver the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, and our collaborative relationship is very strong,” says Dr. Andrew Hay, Provost and Vice President, Academic at Okanagan College.

“All students currently enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program at OC will be guaranteed a seat in the expanded program at UBC Okanagan.”

UBCO School of Nursing will support OC students in the transition.

The B.C. Ministry of Health said that once the consolidation is implemented, it will work with the College to develop health programming in other areas.

OC students and applicants who may be directly impacted by the change will receive direct written notification from Okanagan College and can contact registrar@okanagan.bc.ca with any questions.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna mayor Basran sex assault trial put over until May

READ MORE: Hot paw summer: Okanagan woman teaches importance of knowing pet first aid

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownanursePractical nursesUBC