In March, the provincial government announced it would be proactively adopting building code changes that allow the safe construction of taller wood buildings, which are currently allowed up to six storeys. (City of Kelowna) In March, the provincial government announced it would be proactively adopting building code changes that allow the safe construction of taller wood buildings, which are currently allowed up to six storeys. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna one of 13 B.C. cities adopting mass timber tech

The same 13 communities represent 35 per cent of all housing starts in 2018

Kelowna is one of 13 B.C. communities that will adopt new timber innovations in construction this year.

The City of Kelowna has signed on to become early adopters to bring mass timber technology for the construction of new buildings that may rise as high as 12-storeys.

With the help of the University of British Columbia, the new timber tech allows for taller wood buildings that are faster to build and could be better overall for future construction projects in the province.

“Building with B.C. wood is good for people, communities, our economy and our climate. It will create thousands of jobs, reduce carbon pollution and support forest-dependent communities,” said Premier John Horgan.

“These 13 communities will help us get there faster.”

READ MORE: Taller timber towers piques Kelowna council’s interest

READ MORE: Fire Prevention Week coming to West Kelowna

Mass timber buildings are where the primary load-bearing structure is made of wood. They can be one-fifth of the weight of a concrete building, while still meeting performance standards.

The 13 communities, which includes North Vancouver, Campbell River, Richmond, Victoria and others, represent 35 per cent of all housing starts in 2018 in the province.

“These communities throughout B.C. are showing the nation that by seizing opportunities to change how we live and work, we can put B.C. on a cleaner, more sustainable path, while also supporting forest-dependent communities,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Housing.

“This is just one more way that our government is supporting local governments, builders, non-profits and community members to use innovative techniques to deliver the homes people need.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda
Next story
‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

Just Posted

Candidates discuss migrant workers, refugees, immigration at Central Okanagan forum

Nine of the 12 candidates from the Central Okanagan ridings were present at the forum

Investigation opened into West Kelowna crash after car evades RCMP

The four-vehicle crash happened Monday night and closed Highway 97 until early Tuesday morning

Kelowna one of 13 B.C. cities adopting mass timber tech

The same 13 communities represent 35 per cent of all housing starts in 2018

Okanagan Centre Road in Lake Country remains closed after it unexpectedly eroded

The road has been assessed by a geological engineer and re-construction has begun

Former PPC Kelowna-Lake Country president to run as independent

Daniel Joseph resigned in March over what he called hateful, racist, homophobic and xenophobic views

VIDEO: B.C. gets injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

‘We’re not sure why someone would do it’: Vandal shoots out B.C. power line

This is not the first time someone shot glass insulators on the northwestern transmission line

People’s Party candidate regrets comparing climate change activism to Nazi propaganda

Ken Finlayson said he was trying to show teenaged activist Greta Thunberg is being exploited

Jury deliberates fate of B.C. father charged with daughters’ murders

‘Guilty must be unanimous,’ judge tells jury

Langley Conservative candidate stays quiet after blackface controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

Up in flames on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

Jeep was spotted on the side of the road between Penticton and Trout Creek

Kootnekoff: Lumber industry setbacks, NAFTA and the CUSMA

Kelowna lawyer gives details on local, international issues

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

Most Read