Kelowna orders sushi more than any other food, according to Skip the Dishes report

Kelowna residents have ordered Sushi for takeout more than any other food in 2020, according to a report by Skip the Dishes.

Throughout the pandemic, locals have been using Skip the Dishes as a safe alternative to support local businesses.

The people of Kelowna have been quick to show local love to local businesses such as restaurants, especially as new eateries joined the Skip network.

Since the start of this year, Skip has seen a 61 per cent increase in Kelowna based restaurants added to its network. Momo Sushi comes in at number one, while Bluetail Sushi Kitchen and Mad Mango Cafe follow respectively. Further analytics have indicated that sushi, ice cream and tempura have been ordered the most by those living in Kelowna this year.

The city has also been a bit of a trendsetter according to the report. Its top picks are a bit different than national trends, which include Asian dishes, burgers, and pizza as the top three most-ordered items.

Kelowna is just part of the picture in British Columbia. Here are some of the best trends coming out of the province:

British Columbia is one of the top three provinces that orders the most vegan, dairy-free and organic items per capita in Canada.

The most expensive order was $845. Think that’s a feast? The most expensive order in Canada was $900.27 in Edmonton.

In October, we launched our no sign-up, no-fee loyalty program, Skip Rewards. Talk about loyalty: someone in British Columbia has ordered 759 times this year.

Skip launched alcohol delivery in British Columbia in 2017. In 2020, alcohol orders grew 117 per cent province-wide as Canadians relied upon Skip to socially distance.

The most popular day and time to place alcohol orders is Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.

Who doesn’t love convenience? In 2020, the most-ordered convenience item: slushies.

British Columbia’s biggest day for Skip orders was May 22. In Canada, October 16 was the biggest ordering day.

