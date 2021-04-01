(File photo)

(File photo)

Kelowna outdoor farmers market reopening this Saturday

Local produce, products will be on display this Saturday, at Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive

Despite current restrictions around the province, the outdoor Kelowna Farmers and Crafters Market is set to return this weekend.

On Saturday, April 3 the farmers market will celebrate reopening for the summer season, showcasing goods from vendors around the Central Okanagan. On March 30 the farmers market announced that fencing was going up outside, in preparation for their April 3 launch.

”(We’re) so excited to be back outdoors,” stated the organization on Facebook.

If you plan on attending, the farmers market has issued a set of precautions to help keep you, and other customers safe. Among them include wash stations at the entrance and exit of the market, mandatory physical distancing and shopping with your eyes only.

For a full list of precautions, click here.

The farmers market is located on the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.

Most Read