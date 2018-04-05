Carli Berry/Capital News Parker Drobot and Ethan Guillot squeeze lemons for lemonade at the first downtown farmers market last year on Bernard Avenue.

Kelowna outdoor market set to begin

The Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market starts April 7

Fill your basket with local fruit and vegetables Saturday for the annual outdoor Kelowna Farmer’s and Crafter’s Market.

The market is back at its location on Dilworth Drive, April 7.

“We want to spruce it up a bit more this year, we want to make it really family oriented,” said market coordinator Frances Callaghan.

The market will continue every Wednesday and Saturday until Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year, the outdoor market has added an artisan’s festival April 28.

“We want to let the people know the artisans we have, the sewers, the jewellers and put a little fashion show on,” said Callaghan. “Usually it’s the farmers we showcase… but the artisans are a big part of our market.”

More than 100 vendors are lined up for Saturday’s kickoff. Balloons, face painters and live music will be on site. To compare, the indoor market, which operates through the winter months, has about 50 vendors.

“We’re trying to make it very festive,” said Callaghan.

A family day will be held August 18. “It’s not just a place to come shop, it’s a place to come enjoy, to bring family and friends,” she said.

The Downtown farmer’s market start date has yet to be decided.

