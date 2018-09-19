Jordan Markell took this photo of a grizzly bear on Rock Bay Road northwest of Campbell River. Vancouver Island is traditionally known as not being grizzly bear habitat, although sightings of lone bears swimming across from the mainland occur occasionally and appear to be becoming more frequent. Photo by Jordan Markell

Kelowna park visitors urged to not go near bears

The Regional District of the Central Okanagan cautions against going near bears

Part of the attractiveness of our Central Okanagan Regional Parks is that visitors experience wild, untouched, natural settings. That also means they may encounter wildlife at any time. And as summer draws to a close, visiting our more natural Regional Parks requires more bear awareness.

Across the Okanagan Kokanee salmon are starting to spawn and orchard and vineyard crops are ripening. With that there’s increasing evidence of bear activity as they leave the higher elevations in search of food in the valley.

“As expected at this time of year, our parks staff and visitors usually see more signs of bears in some of our regional parks including Mission Creek, the Greenway, Scenic Canyon, Bertram Creek, Johns Family Nature Conservancy, Kalamoir, Glen Canyon and Rose Valley. As sightings increase, we post signs advising that the animals may be active in the area,” said Bruce Smith, communications officer.



“To reduce your chance of coming upon a bruin, travel in a group if possible and make noise or carry something that makes noise. During the fall fish spawning season local creeks and rivers can be teaming with spawning salmon. As a result, you may find bears taking advantage of this plentiful food source. Bears fishing for food may not hear you over the noise of the creek water. If you see a bear, give it plenty of space and stay well away from it,” Smith said in a press release.

People should respect all bears and anticipate and avoid encounters with them whenever possible. Bears can be aggressive, especially when defending their food or their cubs. They also have excellent senses of smell and hearing, and better sight than you might believe. Dog owners are reminded that their pets must be leashed and kept on trails at all times. It’s not only the law, but will help avoid any potentially serious wildlife encounter.

Residents also have a role to play in preventing animal confrontations on their property by keeping any garbage securely stored and only wheeling their garbage cart out on the morning of their regular curbside collection. That helps to reduce the potential temptation for bears or other wildlife.

