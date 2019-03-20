The goats are out at Hoof Prints Barnyard. Catharine Vella holds a goat with son Ryder Vella. - Matthew Abrey

Kelowna petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

A beloved petting zoo located near Kelowna’s airport is closing down.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Hoof Prints Barnyard said the barn is closing due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The ethical rescue petting zoo is known for its goat yoga, and opened at its location on Anderson Road in 2015.

READ MORE: Barnyard fun at new Kelowna business

“To all of our valued supporters, it is with deep sadness that I must announce the closure of Hoof Prints Barnyard. Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will not be able to operate the farm this season. I am profoundly grateful for the support that we have received over the past four years from everyone that has come out to enjoy the animals and this little piece of heaven.

READ MORE: Okanagan small businesses shortlisted in grant contest

“I personally feel blessed by the opportunity it provided me to meet so many outstanding people from near and far and to experience the unconditional love from all of my dear pets…deepest gratitude to all of the volunteers that made it possible, I truly couldn’t have done it without you. My hopes are that it provided you all with wonderful memories, laughter and a love of all living things. May those last a lifetime, I know my memories will,” reads the Facebook post.

The petting zoo houses goats, horses, rabbits, guinea pigs and other creatures.

More to come.

READ MORE: Halloween lives in the Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Calf finds home in Kelowna after it’s saved from the slaughterhouse

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
3 vehicles stolen, 8 thefts from vehicles in Lake Country over last few months
Next story
Dutch police question new suspect in deadly tram shooting

Just Posted

International Macaron Day: Buy a treat, support the KGH Foundation

Tasty treats can be purchased around Kelowna, March 20

Kelowna petting zoo closing its gates

Hoof Prints Barnyard announced, Tuesday night, it will be closing

Protected bike lane, multi-use bridge to improve Kelowna cycling network

Construction begins next week to improve the city’s cycling network.

West Coast Poke bowls coming to Kelowna’s downtown

Pacific Poke is opening a location on Bernard Avenue

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Beloved Okanagan-Skaha school district champion dies

Bruce Johnson was a teacher, principal and long-serving school trustee in Penticton

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

Most Read