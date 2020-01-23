Contest winners will be announced at the Okanagan Regional Library on Feb. 22 (File photo)

Kelowna photo contest gets people thinking about respect

Snowboard and ski packages, wine tastings, gift cards all up for grabs in Respect Lives Here contest

How do you show respect?

A local Respect Lives Here contest held in partnership with The Respect Network and KCR Community Resources is getting Kelownians to think of just that.

As part of the contest, participants are being asked to submit a photo portraying what respect looks like to them by using the hashtag #respectliveshere2020 and tag @kcrcommunity on Instagram.

If participants don’t have Instagram, they can also send their photo to “borderlyscommunicaitons@gmail.com” and by putting “Respect Lives Here Photo Contest” in the subject line.

READ MORE: Respect Lives Here: Giving back to to the community

“The intention is for people to challenge the status quo by offering their vision of value of and respect for diversity of ethnic backgrounds, faiths and life choices,” said KCN Community Resources Immigrant Services Manager Anima Anand.

“It is an invitation to take a critical look at how we treat each other, how we want to be treated and to celebrate the wealth of diversity here in Kelowna”.

After all of the photos are submitted by the contest deadline on Feb. 10, Kelownians will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite photo at the Okanagan Regional Library from Feb. 12 to 21.

The photo contest winners will be announced at an event at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Feb. 22. Representatives from the Gurdwara Guru Amardas Darbar Sikh Society, the Kelowna Islamic Society and the Okanagan Jewish Community will also be at the event.

Snowboard/ski packages, wine tastings and gift cards will all be prizes given away for contest winners.

For more information on the contest, visit KCR Community Resource’s website.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White warns skiers to avoid tree wells after two fatalities at other resorts

Just Posted

Big White warns skiers to avoid tree wells after two fatalities at other resorts

Tree wells form when low branches at the base of coniferous trees stop snow from settling at the trunk

Kelowna RCMP completes internal review of sexual assault cases deemed ‘unfounded’

The results of the investigation are expected to be released in the next few weeks

On the Lawn charity bowling tournament returns to Kelowna

40 teams are set to participate in tournament between July 23 and August 13

Proposed sentence for West Kelowna teacher who exploited student more fitting of manslaughter: Lawyer

The Crown is suggesting a sentence of 30 months for sexual exploitation, 71 months total

Person in wheelchair narrowly avoids collision with car in Kelowna

There were no injuries in the scary looking near-accident last week in Rutland

Kelowna panel discusses ways to improve support for sexual assualt survivors

The event was hosted by UBCO and Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry

Here’s what Canada is doing to stop the coronavirus from getting in

Health officials are monitoring multiple possible cases in Canada

RCMP investigating sexual allegation against Lower Mainland police officer

Delta officer suspended while the alleged off-duty incident involving a co-worker is investigated

VIDEO: Rare ‘ice circle’ spotted on Kamloops river

An ice circle or ice pan, has formed in the chilly waters just east of the Yellowhead Bridge

Interior Health issues drug alert in Kamloops

Testing of two samples of drugs sold as crystal meth was positive for fentanyl

Investigators in wildfire-torn Australia head to site of B.C. airtanker crash

The B.C. government sends condolences to Port Alberni-owned Coulson Aviation

B.C. still struggling to control non-resident medical care fraud

Unpaid bills, out-of-province claimants a costly legacy of MSP

Father to B.C.’s first MLB hall-of-famer is one proud dad

Larry Walker Sr. talks baseball background and son’s base running gaffe

Shuswap mental health study: Grocery stores a destination for people in need of connection

Ongoing interviews provide useful insight to suicide prevention efforts

Most Read