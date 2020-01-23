Kelowna photo contest gets people thinking about respect

Snowboard and ski packages, wine tastings, gift cards all up for grabs in Respect Lives Here contest

Contest winners will be announced at the Okanagan Regional Library on Feb. 22 (File photo)

How do you show respect?

A local Respect Lives Here contest held in partnership with The Respect Network and KCR Community Resources is getting Kelownians to think of just that.

As part of the contest, participants are being asked to submit a photo portraying what respect looks like to them by using the hashtag #respectliveshere2020 and tag @kcrcommunity on Instagram.

If participants don’t have Instagram, they can also send their photo to “borderlyscommunicaitons@gmail.com” and by putting “Respect Lives Here Photo Contest” in the subject line.

“The intention is for people to challenge the status quo by offering their vision of value of and respect for diversity of ethnic backgrounds, faiths and life choices,” said KCN Community Resources Immigrant Services Manager Anima Anand.

“It is an invitation to take a critical look at how we treat each other, how we want to be treated and to celebrate the wealth of diversity here in Kelowna”.

After all of the photos are submitted by the contest deadline on Feb. 10, Kelownians will have an opportunity to vote for their favourite photo at the Okanagan Regional Library from Feb. 12 to 21.

The photo contest winners will be announced at an event at the Okanagan Heritage Museum on Feb. 22. Representatives from the Gurdwara Guru Amardas Darbar Sikh Society, the Kelowna Islamic Society and the Okanagan Jewish Community will also be at the event.

Snowboard/ski packages, wine tastings and gift cards will all be prizes given away for contest winners.

For more information on the contest, visit KCR Community Resource’s website.

