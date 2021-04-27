Physiotherapist and mother of two, Melissa Dessaulles, launches podcast to support women through their pregnancy journey. (Contributed)

Kelowna physiotherapist starts podcast to support new moms

Kelowna mom and physiotherapist starts a podcast to support women after giving birth

A Kelowna physiotherapist has started a podcast to support women during pregnancy, birth preparation, and postpartum recovery.

As a working physiotherapist, Melissa Dessaulles saw many women coming in with some of the same issues after giving birth: leaking, prolapse, pain with intimacy and having difficulty getting back to exercise – all normal feelings. That’s when she decided to start Mommy Berries, a website that teaches women how to support their bodies from pregnancy to postpartum.

“Everybody knows physiotherapists treat muscles, bones and joints,” Dessaulles told Capital News. “The issues that we have after having babies are related to muscles – they’re just muscles that live inside our pelvis and they have embarrassing jobs.

“The pelvic floor and our core muscles are responsible for so many important things like having pleasurable intercourse and allowing us to go to the washroom properly.”

Dessaulles says the biggest frustration her post-partum patients would have when they would come into the office was that there was no place they could educate themselves on how to heal their body after giving birth, a frustration she recalls feeling after she had her first child.

She launched The Pelvic Floor Project, a podcast on Mommy Berries, to help remove the stigma around having those important discussions.

“It’s like this taboo topic that no one wants to talk about,” Dessaulles explained.

The podcast allows women to maintain their privacy about what their body is going through and learn about some of the issues they are afraid to discuss, like not being able to be intimate after giving birth.

“A lot of it is just education,” the long-time physiotherapist added. “I incorporate my expertise and I speak to other healthcare professionals in hopes to help these women better understand what is happening with their bodies.

“The wheels fell off my bus after having my first baby. My friends didn’t talk about these issues; my doctor didn’t talk about it. So when I started getting the help myself, I realized healing your pelvic floor is just rehabilitating your muscles, like with any other injury on your body.”

New episodes of The Pelvic Floor Project launch every Tuesday on Mommy Berries at 5 a.m. PST. Listen here.

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer takes home title from Florida golf tournament

READ MORE: Okanagan wines go head-to-head

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Sinkhole at VJH intersection closes Highway 97 in Vernon
Next story
Kelowna to set flags at half-mast for lives lost from workplace death

Just Posted

Crews work through the night Tuesday, April 27, on a sinkhole that appeared in Vernon on Hospital Hill at 32nd Street and 21st Avenue, the intersection to Vernon Jubilee Hospital. The highway through Vernon was closed in both directions. (Kerry Hutter photos)
PHOTOS: Sinkhole at VJH intersection closes Highway 97 in Vernon

Large hole appeared on 32nd Street at 21st Avenue around midnight

Kelowna approves 2021 budget with 4.04% tax hike

On average, the increase means an extra $85 per year on the city portion of residential property tax bills

Injured worker (Contributed: Pexels).
Kelowna to set flags at half-mast for lives lost from workplace death

Civic buildings will lower their flags Wednesday to mark the National Day of Mourning

Physiotherapist and mother of two, Melissa Dessaulles, launches podcast to support women through their pregnancy journey. (Contributed)
Kelowna physiotherapist starts podcast to support new moms

Kelowna mom and physiotherapist starts a podcast to support women after giving birth

Kelowna singer song-writer, Scotty Berg (Contributed).
Teenage Kelowna singer earns high-profile comparisons from music industry pros

‘I just saw in him what I saw in Sean Mendez,’ said CEO of management company about 14-year-old Scotty Berg

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

The $12.8 million house at 587 Vancouver Avenue in Penticton, nominated for several International Design Awards, is described as a property that “has been designed with an obsessive level of attention to detail.” (Jon Adrian / Kevin Chen Realty)
$12.8 million Penticton home listing sparks racist, hateful comments

Realtor Kevin Chen reported threats made against him to police

For the first seven days of his protest fast, Langley doctor Brendan Martin spent six hours every day in Langley City’s Douglas Park with protest signs. He was part of a cross-Canada campaign against fighter jet funding (Special to Black Press Media)
B.C. doctor ends two-week fast to protest proposed fighter jets purchase

Part of Canadian campaign to have the money used for other purposes

The stabbing incident at the outdoor party in Comox recently will have a lasting traumatic effect on many youths in our community. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
B.C. counsellor: Trauma of shared teen violence will be far-reaching

Harder to find support in events like stabbings at Comox teen party because so many involved

Map showing the Bert Brink Wildlife Management Area in Chilliwack. (City of Chilliwack map)
Duct-taped ducks found in Chilliwack with plastic ties around their necks

‘This area has suffered from chronic illegal dumping,’ says ministry about Bert Brink wildlife area

Peace Arch Hospital nurse Diana Law, 57, has died of complications related to COVID-19. (Contributed photo)
B.C. nurse 1st in province to die from COVID-19 complications

Diana Law, 57, worked at Peace Arch Hospital for more than two decades

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fire crews from Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake trying to control a wildfire that’s gotten out of control in Spallumcheen behind the Tolko mill on Otter Lake Cross Road and Pineridge Road. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Crews battle Spallumcheen wildfire

Armstrong Spallumcheen and BX Swan Lake fire departments are on scene

BC Ferries denied a “handful” of customers travel over the weekend following the implementation of the new provincial ban on non-essential travel between regions. (Black Press Media File)
Traffic down, issues few as BC Ferries enjoys smooth weekend under new restrictions

BC Ferries denied a ‘handful’ of customers travel over the weekend with no serious pushback

Most Read