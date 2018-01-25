Kelowna pioneer dies at 106 years old

She was a true Kelowna and Canadian pioneer and left a large family behind, including two great-great-grandchildren and one Olympian.

Helen Serwa, affectionately known as Bapka, died on Jan. 22, 2018 at the age of 106 and one half years old.

“Her kindness, patience and caring ways always made you feel welcome and special,” stated the obituary in the Kelowna Capital News. “Her work ethic, wisdom and willing spirit has been and will continue to be an inspiration to her family. She encouraged all of us to be the best we could be and passed on the importance of honesty and integrity.”

The Serwa family made a huge impact on Kelowna and continues to do so today. Together with her husband Jack, who passed away in 1987, Helen had five children. Their son Cliff was a co-founder of Big White and their great-granddaughter Kelsey is an international ski-cross star.

Helen is survived by her loving family: Cliff (Lois) Serwa, Doreen (Phil) Large, Helen (Tom) Potts; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Sadly, she was predeceased by her husband Jack in 1987, her daughters Ruth Kuhn in 1994 and Lillian Berry in 2007, as well as her great granddaughters Brittany in 1989 and Lola in 2011.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Bobyn and all who cared for her during the past year and a half at Cottage 2 at Good Samaritan Mountainview Village.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at Springfield Funeral Home, 2020 Springfield Road, Kelowna, B.C.

