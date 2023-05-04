Kelowna Pipe Band celebrating 100 years

They are hosting nine other bands from across the B.C. Interior for their Spring Fling event

The Kelowna Pipe Band, seen in this photo from 2019, celebrates its centennial on May 6, 2023. (Kelowna Pipe Band Facebook)

The Kelowna Pipe Band’s Spring Fling event and 100th-anniversary celebration is Saturday, May 6.

It includes a parade downtown and festivities at Waterfront Park. The band is hosting nine other bands from across the B.C. Interior.

The groups will individually parade from The Sails to St. Paul Street and then all bands will form a mass band to parade back down to the Sails.

To accommodate the parade, Bernard Avenue will be closed from The Sails to St. Paul from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., and Abbott Street will be closed from Leon Avenue to The Sails.

Flaggers will be stationed at all intersections to help direct traffic. Bernard Ave. crossroads including Water, Pandosy and Ellis streets will be open for east and west traffic when there are gaps in the parade.

Parking will also be restricted along the parade route on Bernard starting at 7 a.m., and courtesy towing will be arranged to side streets or the Kerry Park parking lot.

The parade runs from 10 a.m. until approximately 11:30 a.m.

After the parade, festivities and a concert will take place on the Island Stage at Waterfront Park.

