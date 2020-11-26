Kelowna police dog Fitz dies of cancer

Police service dog Fitz helped track and rescue a lost hiker and his dog in Kelowna. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP is mourning the loss of one of its members.

On the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 26, Kelowna RCMP announced that one of its police service dogs Fitz died unexpectedly the night before.

According to the detachment, he had been showing signs of illness and was taken to the veterinary hospital where he was diagnosed with aggressive cancer.

Fitz started his career in Kelowna in 2015 and was on duty until the time of his death. He was seven-years-old. Fitz and his handler were given various assignments, including tracking and finding persons, evidence and drug searches, and apprehending suspects.

Most recently, Fitz and his handler helped locate a missing hiker and his dog in the Kelowna area on Nov. 16.

“Fitz was a beloved and valuable member of our Police Dog Services unit and played an important role in making the Central Okanagan a safer place,” Supt. Kara Triance said.

“He will be sorely missed by all his co-workers and no doubt the Kelowna community.”

READ: Kelowna police dog tracks down missing hiker

