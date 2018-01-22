Kelowna police look for missing person

Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna man
Jeramy Derullieux was last seen in early December 2017 and has since been reported as missing to the RCMP on Jan. 18, 2018.
Since Jeramy’s disappearance, police have followed up on several possible leads, however he remains missing at this time.
Description of missing person, Jeramy Derullieux:
Caucasian male
46 years
5 ft 11 in (180 cm)
166 lbs (75 kg)
brown hair
brown eyes
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeramy Derullieux is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.
