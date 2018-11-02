Kelowna police officers honoured for brave rescue

Three Kelowna RCMP officers were honoured for recusing an unconscious woman from her minivan.

On Oct. 26, 19 bronze medal award recipients from across B.C., travelled to the Westside in order to take part in an awards ceremony held by Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Janet Austin. Chief superintendent Brad Haugli, officer-in-charge of the RCMP in the Southeast District of B.C., and superintendent Brent Mundle, officer-in-charge of the Kelowna Detachment, attended the event with pride alongside local dignitaries and special guests.

Three Kelowna mounties, Cst. Marvin Park, Cst. Lee Romanko and Cst. Ryan Routley were presented with a bronze medal for the heroic actions they took back on Sept. 10 in Kelowna. The bronze medal for bravery is reserved for heroes who show extraordinary disregard for their personal safety in order to save a life.

On Sept. 10, the three general duty police officers worked together to rescue an unconscious and injured woman from inside her minivan that had struck a light standard in the parking lot of a Kelowna hotel. A short time after being pulled from the vehicle, the woman’s van became fully engulfed in flames. The woman survived the ordeal. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera from the room of a hotel patron.

