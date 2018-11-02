Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna police officers honoured for brave rescue

Three officers received bronze medals from the Lieutenant Governor

Three Kelowna RCMP officers were honoured for recusing an unconscious woman from her minivan.

On Oct. 26, 19 bronze medal award recipients from across B.C., travelled to the Westside in order to take part in an awards ceremony held by Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, Janet Austin. Chief superintendent Brad Haugli, officer-in-charge of the RCMP in the Southeast District of B.C., and superintendent Brent Mundle, officer-in-charge of the Kelowna Detachment, attended the event with pride alongside local dignitaries and special guests.

Three Kelowna mounties, Cst. Marvin Park, Cst. Lee Romanko and Cst. Ryan Routley were presented with a bronze medal for the heroic actions they took back on Sept. 10 in Kelowna. The bronze medal for bravery is reserved for heroes who show extraordinary disregard for their personal safety in order to save a life.

On Sept. 10, the three general duty police officers worked together to rescue an unconscious and injured woman from inside her minivan that had struck a light standard in the parking lot of a Kelowna hotel. A short time after being pulled from the vehicle, the woman’s van became fully engulfed in flames. The woman survived the ordeal. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera from the room of a hotel patron.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A savoury success: Kelowna spaghetti fundraiser helps out those in need

Just Posted

Kelowna police officers honoured for brave rescue

Three officers received bronze medals from the Lieutenant Governor

Brutus Beefcake headlines Okanagan wrestling tour

The WWE legend reflects on the record B.C. tour of 32 events in 32 days

Kelowna youth bring creative ideas to life

Apply for a Youth Development and Engagement grant by Sunday, Jan.20.

Okanagan Regional Library opens branch at UBCO

Unique partnership brings ORL services to Kelowna campus

Kelowna bus stops adopt electronic signage

New visuals part of pending NextRide bus location technology

Rainy weekend ahead for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecasting wind and rain for the weekend

Tearful farewell in Okanagan for Greyhound Canada

Blake Moore’s first route - and his last- as a Greyhound driver was to Penticton

B.C. paramedic aims to save lives with multi-language translation book

James Shearer has launched the Emergency Medical Translator – which he calls one of the first tools designed specifically for emergency environments

Okanagan pedestrian hit by car, dog missing

On Halloween night Penny, a 10 to 12 year old rescue dog went missing after her owner was hit by car

X gender identity now recognized on B.C. ID’s

Government-issued identification now offer male, female and X under gender field

Investigation into northern B.C. bus crash underway but all injured released

RCMP blame weather and slippery road conditions as possible factors in a bus crash north of Prince George, B.C., that sent 18 people to hospital.

No changes planned to assisted-death law, Ottawa says after dying woman’s plea

A non-profit group that advocates for the rights of dying Canadians says a Nova Scotia woman has “changed the national conversation” about medically assisted deaths in Canada

B.C. Premier’s Awards to civil servants who were key in 2017 flood, fire relief

The premier’s office says staff at the centre demonstrated outstanding performance, teamwork and dedication to public safety during both emergencies.

B.C. Liberals file conflict complaint against David Eby

NDP changing recall rules as campaigns to remove MLAs set to start

Most Read