Kelowna police say downtown fire could be arson

Officers want to talk with a woman seen in the Leon Avenue area after an early morning fire Thursday

Kelowna RCMP are investigating a what they believe could be arson, after a fire was discovered early Thursday morning in the city’s downtown core.

At 5:53 a.m. police received a request to assist the Kelowna Fire Department, which was responding to a report of a garbage fire against the back wall of a building in the 400-block of Leon Avenue. RCMP officers were in the area on an unrelated call when they spotted the flames and responded to the scene.

According to police spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, officers spoke with witnesses at the scene who said the blaze was the third fire discovered overnight in that area. The previous two smaller fires were not reported to police or the fire department and were easily extinguished by the witnesses.

Police say they want to speak with a person-of-interest reportedly seen in the area at the time of the fires. She was described as a woman wearing a hoodie and seen carrying two bags, one of which was a blue duffel bag. Officers searched the area for the woman but were unable to locate her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain anonymous, calls can be made to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting a tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.