Images captured on store’s video footage shows the theft suspect, who appears to be a slender Caucasian male, seen wearing a black jacket, a grey hoodie and a black bike helmet with a head lamp light on his forehead. -Image: RCMP

Kelowna police search for combative shoplifter

RCMP asking for public’s help in identifying man who shoplifed from store on Harvey Avenue this week

RCMP in Kelowna are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who committed a theft at a Kelowna business this week.

Police say the shoplifter turned combative towards a store-loss prevention officer who attempted to arrest the man on Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan. 10, 2018 shortly after 4 p.m. RCMP responded to a report of a theft just committed at a store located in the 1900 block of Harvey Avenue.

Police learned that a store loss prevention officer had observed the theft suspect leave the store with various unpaid merchandise, which included items from vitamins to batteries.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said when the loss prevention officer approached the man and informed him that he was under arrest for the alleged theft, the suspect turned combative.

“The suspect, who was captured on the stores video surveillance system, was last seen running southbound across the highway from the scene,” O’Donaghey said.

The suspect is described as a slender Caucasian male. He was seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a grey hoodie, a black bike helmet with a headlamp across his forehead, a pair of yellow shoes and a red, white and black back pack.

The loss prevention officer sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police, or you recognize the suspect in the attached images, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file number 2018-1677.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

