Credit: RCMP

Kelowna police search for missing resident

Frederick Mason was last seen Jan. 10

Kelowna RCMP is turning to the general public for their assistance in locating a missing elderly Kelowna resident.

Frederick Mason was last seen during the early morning hours of Jan. 10 when he was spotted, by a member of the general public, in downtown Kelowna where he appeared lost and confused. Police have followed up on several leads, and believe Mason may still be in the Central Okanagan area.

Mason, who suffers from medical conditions which require he regularly take medications, may appear disoriented or confused at times. Police are concerned for his health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long, said the RCMP.

Description of Frederick Mason:

Caucasian male;

91 years;

5 ft 7 in (170 cm);

161 lbs (73 kg);

grey hair;

green eyes;

He was last seen wearing:

a pair of grey pants;

a blue sweater;

a brown pair of slippers;

a Blue Jays hat;

Mason is believed to be travelling alone in his grey 2005 Kia Sorrento SUV with BC licence plates BHX639 attached. He may or may not limit his travels to the Kelowna area, as he has been known to move around, according to the RCMP.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mason or his grey Kia Sorrento SUV, is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access
Next story
North Korea to join Olympics in South Korea as tensions ease

Just Posted

Kelowna police search for missing resident

Frederick Mason was last seen Jan. 10

Cause of Westbank mobile home fire not known

Fire chief says parts of the structure had to be pulled down to fight Jan. 4 fire

Double digit price increases in Kelowna’s housing market

Economic strength and in-migration from Lower Mainland contribute to strong seller’s market

Kelowna Thieves hit couple’s house twice in two days

A Black Mountain couple had both of its trucks targetted in broad daylight this week

Kelowna entrepreneur donates $3 million to Alberta hospital

Long-time Alberta car dealer and builder, gives back to the hospital that helped him

Gold medal still sinking in for Rockets’ Foote

Defenceman Cal Foote and Kelowna teammate Dillon Dube are back after winning world junior title

Cost coverage of abortion pill doesn’t improve rural access

Ultrasound requirement still a barrier for Agassiz, Harrison, Hope

Save-On-Foods follows Loblaws and offers $25 bread price fixing reward

The company said they had nothing to do with the scandle

B.C. lumber industry applauds Canadian trade action

Canada accuses U.S. of violating international law in many countries

Northern B.C. port breaks records in 2017

Cargo moving through the Prince Rupert Port Authority grew by 26 per cent from 2016 to 2017

Alzheimer Society of B.C. campaign aims to end stigma

Almost 50 per cent of Canadians would not want others to know if they had dementia, says new survey

Letter: Ben Stewart’s letter was ‘interesting’

Kelowna area letter-writer says he wonders why Ben Stewart gave up his seat in first place

Tailored response in Alberta, B.C. for South Asians addicted to opioids

CEO of Punjabi community health group: ‘The silence is deafening in our community around it’

B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Most Read