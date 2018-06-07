Kelowna politicians and B.C. sheriff’s deputies to mark blood donor week

Mayor Colin Basran will be on hand June 12 to thank blood donors for their donations

Kelowna’s Bob Greig holds a sign signifying his 31st blood donation during a visit to the Canadian Blood Services clinic in Kelowna last year. Forty-one years ago, 31 units of blood were used to help save Greig’s life. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna’s mayor and a city councillor will join deputies from the B.C. Sheriff Service next week to mark the 10th annual national Blood Donor Week in the city.

Mayor Colin Basran and Coun. Tracy Gray will be on hand at the Kelowna blood collection centre June 12 to thank blood donors for their donations.

Also on hand will be deputy Angelo Stradiotto, who will recount how blood products helped his father recover from internal bleeding after falling down a flight of stairs.

Angelo will highlight how that experience, and the time he spent in hospital in 2016 during the birth of his first child, inspired him to lead a blood drive in June with all the sheriffs’ offices.

The National Blood Donor Week Act was passed by the Government of Canada in 2008 to recognize and celebrate volunteer blood donors.

Events will be held in communities across the country during the week to celebrate donors and remind people to give blood this summer. Summer is one of the most challenging times for Canada’s blood system.

Later this year, Canadian Blood Services will commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The Kelowna blood donation Centre is located at 103-1865 Dilworth Drive.

Making an appointment to donate blood has never been easier says Canadian Blood Services.

To find a nearby donation site visit blood.ca, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1 888 236-6283). Walk in appointments are also available at all locations.

Canadians who are unable to donate blood can give financially, and can encourage others to become donors, says the CBS.

