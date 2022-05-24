(Kelowna Pride/submitted)

Kelowna Pride looking for parade Grand Marshal

Apply online for the June 11 event

Be loud, be proud, Kelowna!

Kelowna Pride is looking to fill the position of Grand Marshal at its upcoming parade on June 11 during Pride Week.

“We would love to hear from ALL people in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, especially unsung heroes, youths, seniors, BIMPOC; folks who are Two-Spirit, trans, gender diverse and intersex; sex workers; disabled folks; LBQ women; people living with HIV; and ALL other marginalized identities and backgrounds,” reads a post on Kelowna Pride’s Facebook page.

Those looking to apply can fill out a form on the Kelowna Pride site. The parade will kick off at Stuart Park at 10:30 a.m., culminating in a festival at City Park at 11 a.m.

Running from June 6-12, this year’s Pride Week will be a much-welcomed return to normalcy, after the pandemic largely cancelled the schedule in 2020 and the 2021 celebration was pushed into October.

COVID restrictions cancelled last year’s parade.

The largest Pride Festival in the B.C. Interior attracts over 12,000 people annually to Kelowna.

