Photo from Kelowna’s Pride March in 2019. (Capital News)

Kelowna Pride Week postponed until September

Pride Week has been rescheduled for Sept. 19 to 27

Kelowna Pride has announced its annual week of celebration will be postponed until September 2020.

As we’ve continued to monitor developments around the COVID-19 pandemic, including all the relevant directives issued by the government and the appropriate health authorities, it has become clear to us that an in-person Pride celebration this June is not feasible,” reads a post from Kelowna Pride on Instagram.

“As such, we have taken the decision to postpone Kelowna Pride Week 2020 to September.”

Kelowna Pride is ensuring the community that pride will be celebrated this year, but will be done is a fashion that is safe and that keeps within required health protocols.

“Our September Pride festivities will likely be very different from what we have done in years past, but Pride will still be an inclusive celebration,” said Kelowna Pride.

“We’re actively working with the @CityofKelowna and our other partners on a number of innovative ideas, and we will keep you posted as September gets closer and the picture is clearer.”

For now, please save the week of September 19 – 27 in your calendars for Kelowna Pride Week 2020, proudly presented by @TD_Canada.

Kelowna Pride will be communicating with its vendors and sponsors in the coming weeks.

