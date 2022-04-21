Kelowna Pride Week returning to full-scale event

All the colours of the rainbow are slated to be in full force this June for the first time since 2019.

The Kelowna Pride Society (KPS) has announced plans to host a full-scale event for Pride Week from June 6-12, after hosting smaller celebrations over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019 event saw tens of thousands of visitors to Kelowna’s downtown.

This year’s theme is ‘Together in Pride’, one that Pride Society Communications Director Adam Wilson said is befitting of the current situation.

“After two years of missed events, milestones and friendships, this year’s Pride theme is all about celebrating being together again in person. This year’s theme of Together in Pride will allow us to reflect on the resilience of our community despite the challenges we’ve all faced over the past two years and recognize that when we work together, we can support and lift up entire communities.”

Pride Society President Fahmy Baharuddin said that things are starting to take shape.

“So many things have changed over the past couple of years, including new board members, community partners, and community members,” said Baharuddin. “We’re so excited to share this abundance of new voices and skills and to celebrate Pride in our city once again.”

More details about the festivities will be made available in the coming weeks and can be found at kelownapride.com.

KelownaPride Week