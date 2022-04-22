Kelowna princes and princesses invited to charity ball

Heroes for Little Heroes hosting a children’s charity ball on May 1

Little princes and princesses are invited to Kelowna’s Enchanted Charity Ball.

The not-for-profit organization Heroes for Little Heroes is putting on a Ball on May 1 at the Coast Capri Hotel ballroom in Kelowna.

Tickets are for sale at heroesforlittleheroes.org for $20 each with all proceeds being donated to the SOS Children’s Villages charity.

Each ticket includes meet and greets with princess characters, crafts, pizza and snacks, dancing and more.

All genders are welcome at the Ball, said Teagan MacDougall, Founder of Heroes for Little Heroes. She said that all attendees are encouraged to dress up in their fanciest, most formal attire.

MacDougall started the organization to bring joy to children staying at the Kelowna General Hospital. She transforms into Rapunzel and visits medically-vulnerable kids to spread joy and fun.

Over the pandemic, the princesses adopted an online platform where children could interact with the princess online or request personalized messages, delivered by their favourite princess.

MacDougall has amassed a team of four princesses that visit local hospitals to “bring magic when kids need it most”.

