Kelowna private boat launch fees need clarity: Council

City council has asked for more clarity on a proposed user-pay system for recreational boaters launching from municipal docks.

A potential program is at least a year or more away, but Mayor Tom Dyas said council needs a clear understanding of how it will operate.

“How is it going to be monitored…is it a sticker on a boat trailer…if we are dealing with fines, are we slowing up the process of loading and unloading boats.”

Dyas also said that council has asked staff to simplify the program as much as possible.

“What we don’t want is a system where we’re overburdening the Commissionaires, we’re overburdening bylaw on top of everything else we want to do.”

Another concern is that boaters may choose to use launches in other Okanagan communities, putting pressure on their facilities.

“We are in discussions with Lake Country, West Kelowna and other jurisdictions to ensure that whatever we roll out is cohesive,” said Johannes Saufferer, real estate department manager. “Whether they choose to proceed on the same basis I don’t know, but they would be aware of what we’re proposing in Kelowna.”

Council also asked that staff reach out to Regional District Central Okanagan about the program.

Dyas pointed out that the city also wants tourism to continute to flourish.

“So we don’t want to upset individuals with that process, but we also want all of our tourism amenities to be as nice as possible.”

Operating and maintenance costs for the city’s four launches cost approximately $365,000 a year.

The city launched a program for commercial boat operators in May 2022, which brought in approximately $140,000 in revenue.

Staff has not yet determined a fee for recreational users.

“One of the things we have discussed is adjusting based on peak volume times to encourage off-volume visits, or whether there is potential for a multi-user fee where you get to use it for the summer and it has a fixed fee,” added Saufferer.

A user-pay system for recreational boaters is expected to be in place by summer 2024.

