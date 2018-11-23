Kelowna private school re-brands after failure to receive funding

A Kelowna school that had its funding pulled last year because it failed to meet the province’s curriculum guidelines has now been re-branded.

In December 2017, Kelowna Waldorf School, a preschool and elementary private school, failed to meet “legislated requirements around curricular compliance and delivery of the B.C. curriculum,” according to Ministry of Education communications manager Sean Leslie at the time.

It has since been reclassified as a Group 3 school, meaning it is not eligible for provincial funding until it amends its programs and passes a further inspection.

Rick Salsa, president with the board of trustees, confirmed the school will be renamed Lakeside School as a new initiative.

“The school has recently updated its mission and priorities moving forward, and the board of trustees felt a name change would encourage growth and clarify our offering in the community,” he said in an emailed statement.

“As a Group 3 school, we have implemented all policies that are legislated by the Ministry of Education. As we have identified ourselves as a new initiative, we are not eligible for Group 1 certification in our first year of operation.”

The private school serves students from preschool to Grade 8.

