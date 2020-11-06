Kelowna producer named Entrepreneur of the Year

Dustyn Baulkham is the founder of and executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns. (Rebellious Unicorns)

A Kelowna producer has been awarded the 2020 Young LGBT+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Canada’s LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce (CGLCC).

Dustyn Baulkham is the founder and executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns Production Company Inc., which produces in-person events for Kelowna’s LGBT2Q+ community. Due to the pandemic and the cancellation of many events, Baulkham and his company started to produce online events and content instead, launching a streaming service called Unicorns.LIVE.

The award was presented to Baulkham during the CGLCC’s virtual Black and White Gala on Thursday, Nov. 5. The award is given to a person or persons who exemplify qualities of effective leadership and innovative thinking, potential for growth, and those who have shown commitment to both the LGBT2Q+ and the broader community.

“I know it’s been a challenging year for all of us,” Baulkham said.

“We need arts and entertainment to really keep us happy and keep our mental health in a good state. A big shout out to our team at Rebellious Unicorns and Unicorns.LIVE who have been persevering through all the changes.”

“I feel like the arts and entertainment community is really struggling and we’re trying everything we can to keep it alive.”

Unicorns.LIVE offers a platform for various types of entertainment by diverse creators, also providing a way for artists and performers who were adversely affected by the pandemic to continue creating.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

