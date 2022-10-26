Footage captured by security cameras at the Airport Village parking lot on Oct. 23. Submitted by Saeed Moghaddam.

Kelowna professor hoping to be reunited with laptop

The professor’s bag was taken after forgetting it in a parking lot

A professor at UBCO had his bag taken after forgetting it in a parking lot, and they want it back.

Saeed Moghaddam, PhD. told Capital News that on Oct. 23 at about 1:50p.m. they arrived at the Kelowna Airport Village to pick up two passengers.

While helping the passengers into the vehicle, his backpack, containing valuables including a laptop and a passport, was placed on the ground beside the vehicle and forgotten about.

Moghaddam said that they came back after remembering the bag, but it was too late. Video footage given to Moghaddam by the property manager of the Airport Village shows a woman picking up the bag and putting it in a red ford truck that was being driven by a man.

Moghaddam said that the RCMP told him that the truck is registered to someone who is currently in jail, and that is nothing more that the force can do.

Moghaddam is hoping that someone may be able to identify the woman and reunite him with the bag and its belongings.

“My whole life depends on that backpack,” said Moghaddam.

People with information about the potential whereabouts of the bag are asked to contact Moghaddam at 1(778)929-6773 or the Kelowna RCMP.

Footage captured by security cameras at the Airport Village parking lot on Oct. 23. Submitted by Saeed Moghaddam.
