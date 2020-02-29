A group of protesters congregated outside Kelowna City Hall to show solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Nation Saturday. (Reece Farkash - Capital News)

Kelowna protesters hold mass prayer in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Nation

Small group gathered in front of Kelowna City Hall on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A group of peaceful protesters bearing signs and snacks have set up in front of Kelowna City Hall Saturday, Feb. 29, in a show of solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

The small group is holding a mass prayer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. As of 1 p.m. 40 people have expressed interest in attending on Facebook.

“Join in a group intentional offering to honor the sacred waters and mother earth,” the event on Facebook reads.

Protests have sprung up across the country in support of blockades initiated by the nation’s hereditary chiefs, who oppose the construction of TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast through Wet’suwet’en land.

“The intention of this gathering is PEACEFUL protest. Please respect this and help transmute the pain and suffering occurring into LOVE,” continues the event description.

The protesters held a drum ceremony in the morning and invited anyone to come by for a communal meal at a table set up in front of city hall.

The mass prayer comes a day after Dr. Stewart Phillip, Grand Chief of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, echoed messages of Wet’suwet’en support in a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

READ MORE: Day 3: Ministers optimistic as talks with Wet’suwet’en chiefs continue in northern B.C.

READ MORE: Speaker ‘will not tolerate illegal activity’ on B.C. legislature grounds, says chief of staff

