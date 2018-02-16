Kelowna pub holds fundraiser for homeless shelter

Have a burger to help end homelessness.

Tonics Pub & Grill will be hosting the annual Dining Out to End Homelessness, a fundraising event for Inn from the Cold – Kelowna (IFTC). Profits are donated by the pub, which go directly towards IFTC programs.

The event will be held Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 and will get either a veggie or beef burger, as well as a Big Surf beer or highball.

The objective of Dining Out to End Homelessness is not only to raise funds for Inn from the Cold, but to raise awareness surrounding the issues of homelessness in our community.

Inn from the Cold—Kelowna is a registered non-profit charity that provides support services to people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness in our community. Their services include a minimal-barrier emergency shelter, outreach and case management, homelessness prevention program, and a street soccer team.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/dining-out-to-end-homelessness-at-tonics-pub-grill-tickets-42330153629.

