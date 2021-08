Everyone who comes in will be entered for prizes that includes a $200 gift card and pub swag

You can enter a contest while getting your vaccine at Train Station Pub in downtown Kelowna.

Interior Health will be at the pub from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Aug. 8) to provide COVID vaccines to anyone who is eligible for a first or second dose. Everyone who comes in will be entered for prizes that includes a $200 gift card and pub swag.

