The house, now located at 3652 Spiers Road. (Contributed)

Kelowna public to weigh in on ‘Cross House’ heritage designation

The house is reported to have been built about 1909 by Abel Gagnon

The public will get its chance to give input on the heritage designation Kelowna’s historic ‘Cross House.’

The house, built-in 1909 by Abel Gagnon, has historical value pertaining to former residents and unique architecture.

From 1925 to 1944 the house was owned by Elwood Lindsay Cross (1888-1948) and his wife Islay, the namesakes of the home. Elwood Cross has value for his connections with land development and fruit-growing.

In 1995, the house was removed from its original address of 2238 Long Street to make room for a cancer clinic and relocated to a farm in East Kelowna.

The designation request came from the owner of that farm.

City council passed the first reading unanimously and it will now be forwarded to a public hearing.

