Kelowna public to weigh in on ‘Cross House’ heritage designation

The public will get its chance to give input on the heritage designation Kelowna’s historic ‘Cross House.’
The house, built-in 1909 by Abel Gagnon, has historical value pertaining to former residents and unique architecture.
From 1925 to 1944 the house was owned by Elwood Lindsay Cross (1888-1948) and his wife Islay, the namesakes of the home. Elwood Cross has value for his connections with land development and fruit-growing.
In 1995, the house was removed from its original address of 2238 Long Street to make room for a cancer clinic and relocated to a farm in East Kelowna.
The designation request came from the owner of that farm.
City council passed the first reading unanimously and it will now be forwarded to a public hearing.
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.