Kelowna radio host steps away from mic due to health issues

TJ of Andy & TJ in the Morning has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

TJ, host of Andy and TJ in the Morning for EZ Rock 101.5 is taking a step back due to health reasons photo: Facebook

A well known voice has stepped away from radio after 16 years due to health reasons.

TJ and husband Andy have been hosts of the long running morning show, Andy & TJ in the Morning for EZ Rock 101.5 for 16 years after their first show in 2003. However TJ has been off air for the last few weeks.

“I’ve been off the air/social media for awhile and for good reason. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in November and had surgery a week before Christmas. Andy and I found out today that I have more battles ahead. I’ve never felt more scared and more loved, all at the same time,” reads a social media post TJ released on their radio Facebook page Jan. 7.

RELATED: Popular Kelowna city councillor recovering in KGH, says wife

The couple has MCed the Run for the Cure for the past 15 years.

“Life comes full circle, as we’ve emceed the Run For The Cure for the last 15 years and this year it will have a very different and personal feel for our entire family,” wrote Andy in a message on social media.

Both Andy and TJ have declined interviews at this time and have asked for privacy during this time.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.