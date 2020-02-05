The puck toss was held on Jan. 26. at Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Photo - Cindy Rogers Nyasa Photography)

Kelowna raises $3,415 in support of YMCA at Rockets puck toss

All the proceeds go directly towards funding Y programs and memberships for low-income children and families

Pucks and cash were flying during the first intermission at the Kelowna Rockets charity puck toss on Jan. 26 at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

A total of $3,415 was for the YMCA of Okanagan and will directly fund Y programs and memberships for low-income children and families.

A total of $2,165 was raised in puck sales while Melcor Developments donated $1,250 on behalf of the residents at BlueSky and Black Mountain.

“We are honored to be a part of this amazing fundraiser and to have been chosen as the charity for this game,” states Rhonda Zakala, general manager of marketing and fund development at the YMCA of Okanagan.

“This generous donation will enable more kids to attend summer camp, more toddlers to access Preschool programs and more families to afford swim lessons.”

In 2019, the YMCA provided just over 1,000,000 indirect financial support for program developments. Programs such as the Young Parents and Beyond the Bell helps over 6,000 low-income families, children and seniors live a fuller life.

