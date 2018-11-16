Lalonde family photo:Facebook

Kelowna rallies around father of five after cancer diagnosis

Fundraisers are planned throughout November

Residents have rallied around a Kelowna man who has been diagnosed with stage four liver cancer and Hepatitis B.

Fundraising for the family – Sean Lalonde, father of five children and wife, Valerie has already raised $49,180 to support the family through his health crisis as the couple are on medical leave from work.

After a family vacation in December 2017, Sean went to the hospital because of severe stomach pain. Sean was diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, an advanced non-operable liver cancer.

After he was diagnosed, his wife began a prayer page for him and to update their community as he is a kid’s pastor at the Kelowna Christian Center. Sean is not a candidate for a liver transplant because the cancer has spread to some lymph nodes in his stomach.

RELATED: Update: Kelowna family raises funds to look after their newest member

An anonymous donor matched the initial $5,000 that was requested in the first three days of fundraising for the family to help with costs not covered by medical insurance like additional holistic therapies, as well as take financial pressure off of the family. The amount needed has now been raised to $70,000 as $50,000 is needed for his last option in treatment.

“We have been so incredibly blessed by all those who have supported us financially at this time. Whether from giving on our GoFundMe page, donating personally or running different fundraisers. It’s a little overwhelming to see and feel the love of so many of you. Both Sean and I have felt how do we repay, how do we thank, what can we do. It is during those thoughts that we have learned we need to receive. We need help and we need to humble ourselves and open our arms and hearts. Thank you!” said Valerie in an update to their prayer page on Nov. 13.

RELATED: Mixing business and family: Trudeau turns to Singapore ancestors to widen trade

The family is also fundraising to go on a family vacation to Mexico while they still can.

“Some friends of my dads have said they would like to raise money specifically for flights to Mexico. So we booked our tickets today. We leave Dec. 4,” said Lalonde in an update on their page. “This is a huge step out in faith as we do not have all the finances in place. But that is another thing we’ve learned this week. That we are not in this alone. We have all of you and a huge community supporting and fighting along side us so we are certain the finances will come.”

Several fundraisers are planned before their departure:

Nov. 17 at Oranj Fitness in Kelowna from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. there will be a clothing sale where 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Lalonde family.

View this post on Instagram

YOU’RE INVITED to an EPIC clothing sale where 100% of PROCEEDS go to a local family in need. @seanjlalonde has been diagnosed with stage 4 terminal Liver Cancer. He has exhausted all medical options and now needs to raise $50,000 for his last option in treatment. Him and his beautiful wife @lalondey have 5 beautiful children who don’t want to loose their AMAZING dad. He is fighting for his life and needs our help! By purchasing a bag of clothes from this event (as much as you can fill in a grocery bag!) you will be helping out this family. There will be all sizes at this sale and all styles. We also have some amazingly fashionable local babes donating to this event including @jillian.harris, @stylebykimxo, @grublette.style , @kaylagabelhouse , @carlymal, @katefert, @jennaswetlikoff and many more! PLEASE help spread the word and share this event! #prayforseanlalonde

A post shared by Alana Denham (@ilovedenham) on

Nov. 25 BNA will host an afternoon fundraiser from 12:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 28 Spin it forward fundraiser at Spin Co.

Nov. 29 Ladies Paint Night that is sold out

Dec. 7 donations for a yard sale will be taken at 2412 Apollo Road

Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. there will be a yard sale and bake sale at 2412 Apollo Road

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accident north of Vernon involves SUV and semi truck

Just Posted

Kelowna rallies around father of five after cancer diagnosis

Fundraisers are planned throughout November

Universal childcare in Kelowna off to a good start

Kelowna’s Little Scholars seeing positive results from B.C government’s $10-a-day project

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Kelowna raises $177,000 for BC Cancer Foundation

Luncheon supports patient and family emergency services for Southern Interior B.C. residents

Car thieves on cam: ‘You know what’d be funny? If this was a bait car’

Two men stole a bait car in Kelowna

Weekend weather update: Crisp and sunny

This weekend will see lots of sunshine and below season temperatures for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Accident north of Vernon involves SUV and semi truck

Minor delays reported in Highway 97 crash

Ontario driver rolls car in Okanagan

Crash near Vernon follows reports of erratic driving

Doctor’s note shouldn’t be required to prove you’re sick: poll

70% of Canadians oppose allowing employers to make you get a sick note

German-born B.C. man warns against a ‘yes’ vote on proportional representation

Agassiz realtor Freddy Marks says PR in his home country shows party elites can never be voted out

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Saskatchewan college honours memory of Humboldt Broncos coach

Darcy Haugan wore jersey No. 22 when he was a star player with the Briercrest College Clippers

Liberals to act quickly if Saturday midnight deal deadline breached: source

Oh Friday, Canadian Union of Postal Workers said it would not bring the latest offers to a vote of its members

Police probe several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

Police say they have learned of other incidents of alleged assault and sexual assault

Most Read