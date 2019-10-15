Kelowna ranked 5th most expensive BC city to rent an apartment

B.C. has the second-highest average monthly rental rates in Canada

Kelowna has been ranked as the 17th most expensive city to rent an apartment in Canada.

According to a national rental report for October, a one-bedroom apartment costs $1,374 per month on average while a two-bed apartments costs $1,634 per month.

Kelowna was one of five British Columbian cities on the list, ranked behind Vancouver, Burnaby, Westminster and Victoria.

On a provincial level, British Columbia finished second to Ontario, where the average monthly rental rate is $1,912 per month and $2,334 per month, respectively.

British Columbia saw rental rates increase by 6.5 per cent for the third quarter, following a jump of 12 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. Part of this rapid increase can be attributed to a rise in the number of condo apartment listings in the province in the third quarter, according to the report.

“Housing affordability continues to be a hot button issue with voters going into the federal election,” said Ben Myers, president of Bullpen Research and Consulting.

“And potential policy changes that would make it easier for first-time buyers to purchase a home may take the pressure off the rental market, which continues to rise nationally, despite the market softness in the prairie provinces.”

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission brings the community together with free Thanksgiving meal

READ MORE: Whisky lovers get another crack at purchasing prized Okanagan product

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years on B.C. central coast
Next story
Missing Kelowna man found dead after week search

Just Posted

Missing Kelowna man found dead after week search

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing Oct. 8

Kelowna ranked 5th most expensive BC city to rent an apartment

B.C. has the second-highest average monthly rental rates in Canada

Principals at SD23 told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

Water Quality Advisory in effect for those living in Kelowna’s Glenmore-Ellison area

All taps being serviced from Mill Creek need to be shutoff or identified as dangerous to the public

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission brings the community together with free Thanksgiving meal

The Thanksgiving meal can be received between 12 p.m. and 6 pm. today at the Mission

VIDEO: Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Alice Cooper coming back to South Okanagan

Alice Cooper’s Ol’ Black Eyes is Back is coming to Penticton in April 2020

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Court action in Trail acid spills may take years

B.C. court case involves a number of defendants and a number of plaintiffs

In the news: Sprinting to the election finish line and anger amid Manitoba storms

First Nations residents forced to evacuate their Manitoba homes after a recent snowstorm

Morning Start: Did movie trailers always air before the film?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 15th, 2019

Shuswap ski area vies for $250,000 as top-four finalist in national contest

Help needed to accumulate votes or ‘clicks’ Friday, Oct. 18 through Sunday for trail lighting project

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

Most Read