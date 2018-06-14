Kelowna ranked tenth most expensive for renters

Kelowna has been ranked the tenth most expensive rental market in Canada by PadMapper.

After releasing their Canadian National Rent Report that analyzes listings to examine rental prices across the 26 largest cities in the country.

Kelowna has the average prices of one and two bedroom units settling at medians of $1,140 and $1,620. Which has risen 10.70 per cent from the same time last year.

