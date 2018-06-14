PadMapper has released their annual report

Kelowna ranked tenth most expensive for renters

PadMapper has released their annual report

Kelowna has been ranked the tenth most expensive rental market in Canada by PadMapper.

After releasing their Canadian National Rent Report that analyzes listings to examine rental prices across the 26 largest cities in the country.

Related:FEATURE FRIDAY: Kelowna appears to be in a rental boom

Kelowna has the average prices of one and two bedroom units settling at medians of $1,140 and $1,620. Which has risen 10.70 per cent from the same time last year.

Related:Kelowna seventh most expensive rental market

For more information and the full report click here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lake Country celebrates Canada Day for the second time
Next story
Traffic disruption in Kelowna this weekend

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses

A white Ford truck hit a traffic control flagger

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Making room for the Wine Country Half Marathon

Road closures and parking restrictions imposed along June 23 run route

Allergy sufferers in Kelowna beware

Summer pollen is now in the air

Have a say in vision of Kelowna for 2040

Local residents encouraged to fill out online questionnaire

UPDATE: Cause of Keremeos house fire deemed suspicious

Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department working hard to knockdown house fire

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested in B.C. city

Incident occurred on Nanaimo’s Commercial Street at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Hebb lands BCHL commish post

Formerly worked for Orca Bay and Maple Leaf Sports

Column: Food waste and meal planning

No matter how sustainably our food is farmed, if it’s not being… Continue reading

Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

Extend sales tax to soft drinks, B.C. advisory group says

Province not extending PST, or scrapping homeowners grant

Most Read