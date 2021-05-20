Kelowna RCMP aims to keep gangs out of bars

The Kelowna RCMP is working to keep gang members and those affiliated with organized crime out of local watering holes.

The Inadmissible Patron Program (IPP) is a voluntary partnership between the RCMP and licenced establishments and hotels in the Central Okanagan. It gives Mounties authority, under the BC Trespass Act, to remove certain people deemed ‘inadmissible’ from local businesses.

Patrons can be deemed inadmissible if their lifestyle, associations or activities pose a risk to public safety. That could include gang members, their associates, those involved in the drug trade, people with a history of violent criminal activity and people with a history of firearms offences.

“Our officers work closely with our partner businesses to ensure that all inadmissible patrons are properly notified and the business is in compliance with regulations under the BC Trespass Act,” said Inspector Beth McAndie.

“Our goal with this program is for all patrons at our local businesses to feel safe knowing they aren’t being placed at risk due to ongoing criminal conflict.”

Supt. Kara Triance said this is the eighth year of the program’s operation in Kelowna, adding it’s “become an integral part of our efforts to ensure community safety from organized criminal elements.”

READ MORE: B.C.’s top gangs are operating in Kelowna: RCMP

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP