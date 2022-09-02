Kelowna RCMP and School District urge back to school safety

Kids, teens and university students alike head back to school on Tuesday and the Kelowna RCMP and the Central Okanagan school district want to remind the public about the busy time of year.

The streets are going to become busier with vehicles, as well as students walking and biking as they make their way to class. More than 24,000 are going back to school in the district, with more than 5,000 arriving by school bus.

Both the school district and the RCMP are reminding students and families to plan a route to school, leave early to give yourself more time, and to slow down in school zones.

In school zones, the speed limit is 30 kilometres per hour from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also, passing a school bus is prohibited when its red lights are flashing and stop sign is extended.

They would also like to remind the public to use crosswalks properly, walk with a parent or with friends, and make a pick-up plan in a safe area.

“We will be out in our school zones ensuring our drivers are slowing down and driving safely,” said Sgt. Mark Booth, Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service Unit. “Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down and stay extra vigilant at this time of year.”

School returns on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

backtoschoolCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Country