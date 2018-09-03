Kelowna RCMP apprehend wanted Surrey man

On Sept. 2 just after 4 p.m., a general duty officer on patrol in downtown West Kelowna spotted an older model white Ford Mustang, they later learned had been reported as stolen to RCMP in Surrey, B.C.

The RCMP officer immediately called upon for the support of additional resources who converged on the area in search of the stolen car.

Without engaging in a police pursuit, officers managed to safely conduct a traffic stop with the suspected stolen vehicle in the area of Chieftan Road and Logan Road.

Following a high risk take down, for police and public safety, the lone male occupant of the Ford Mustang was taken into police custody without further incident.

RCMP positively identified the auto theft suspect, who upon further investigation was found to be wanted on outstanding warrants for his arrest and in breach of multiple Court imposed release conditions associated to his Probation Order issued on an un-related matter.

The 37 year-old Surrey man was held in police custody on the strength of the unendorsed warrants. He now faces additional potential criminal charges and is expected to appear in Kelowna Law Courts following the long weekend.

