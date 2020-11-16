Kelowna RCMP arrest liquor store theft suspect

A 45-year-old Kelowna man is facing charges after a brazen daytime theft from a local liquor store on Friday, Nov. 13.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Friday, a man entered the Urban Liquor Store in the 1100-block of Gordon Drive. The suspect allegedly reached over the counter while the cash drawer was open and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the store on foot.

Police said there were no reported injuries during the incident.

The man wasn’t located immediately after the theft, but officers were provided with a detailed description as well as a still image of the suspect.

Just after 1 p.m., police located a man matching the description in Kelowna’s downtown area and was taken into police custody without incident.

The man is now facing potential criminal charges, according to the RCMP. He has since been released from custody for a future court date. The full findings of the investigation will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review.

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Brazen theft from Kelowna liquor store

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter