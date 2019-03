RCMP responded to calls at residence on Springfield Road around 12 p.m.

A 39-year old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after police responded to reports of a man with a knife on Springfield Road.

The weapon was seized by police, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The RCMP’s investigation continues.

