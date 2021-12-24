Kelowna RCMP arrest two men for selling drugs to teens

RCMP seized enough drugs for an entire highschool in Dec. 9 bust

The investigation resulted in a substantial seizure of illicit drugs that were being sold to youth in Kelowna (Kelowna RCMP)

Two men have been arrested for selling drugs to teens.

After a year-long investigation, Kelowna RCMP searched a condo on the 1400 block of Richter St. where they uncovered illicit drugs intended for teenagers.

The Dec. 9 search uncovered approximately 4 lbs of Psilocybin, 40 lbs of Cannabis, 1300 tabs of LSD, $10,000.00 in cash, and a 2017 Jaguar SUV, among other items.

The suspects were texting and meeting up with teens around Kelowna.

The drug dealers, 37 and 50, will both be facing charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, and Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis under the Controlled Drugs & Substances Act and Cannabis Act.

READ MORE: Highway closures likely increasing drug toxicity in B.C.’s interior

“Parents are reminded to monitor who their children are in contact with as the suspects in this investigation were not overly sophisticated,” said Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch of Proactive Enforcement. “Monitoring the communication of youth in similar situations could prevent them from consuming harmful substances”.

For more information about the supports available to youth and their families, contact Foundry Kelowna at (236) 420-2803 or visit their website at foundrybc.ca.

READ MORE: Police uncover drug lab in West Kelowna home under evacuation order due to Mount Law wildfire

READ MORE: Record number of toxic drug deaths in B.C. Interior this year: coroners service

READ MORE: Interior Health issues drug supply advisory for the Okanagan region

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaDrugs