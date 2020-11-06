Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance in locating missing woman

Kaelyn Fitzgerald was last seen on Nov. 5

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a Kelowna woman.

Police said Kaelyn Fitzgerald was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 5.

She is described as a 37-year-old Caucasian female, 5’3” in height with a medium build, long blonde hair and blue eyes. Police said she may be driving a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Equinox with a B.C. licence plate HJ968M.

Anyone with information on Fitzgerald’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

