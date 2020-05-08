Kelowna RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying this man. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP ask for assistance to identify man

Police want to speak with the man to help with an investigation

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify a local delivery driver through surveillance images.

Police said they want to speak with the man for an investigation into an alleged criminal offense.

The images were from the evening of Nov. 22 in the Rutland area.

Police describe the man as Caucasian, 20-25 years old, wearing dark clothing and a toque. Details regarding the allegations are not being released at this time.

“We are turning to the public in an effort to positively identify the person captured in this surveillance video,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“If you know who this is, please come forward.”

Should you have information about the man’s identity, you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

