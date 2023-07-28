Kelowna RCMP asking for public help in finding stolen trailer

The utility trailer was taken in Rutland on Monday, July 24

The Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen utility trailer.

It was stolen on Monday, July 24 in the 3600 block of Shadow Creek Drive. According to the owner, they parked it legally on Rutland Road at McCurdy Road when it was taken. The B.C. license plate is WRW70G.

“The RCMP appreciate the cooperation and support of the community in their efforts to recover the stolen trailer and bring those responsible to justice,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera.

As of right now, there are no witnesses, suspects, or surveillance footage of the incident. Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage or any potential information is to contact the RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-42976.

