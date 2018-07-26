Surveillance camera photo of male suspect in assault that occurred last Saturday in downtown Kelowna. Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP assault investigation seeks more witnesses

Suspect yet to be identified in altercation at Queensway and Pandosy

RCMP in Kelowna investigating an assault that occurred last Saturday night are now calling for any additional witnesses to come forward and speak to police.

On Saturday, July 21, 8:28 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an assault near the corner of Queensway and Pandosy Street, in downtown Kelowna.

One male was found unresponsive and was being tended to by civilians and security officers, until the B.C. Ambulance Service arrived and transported him to the hospital for emergency medical treatment of his injuries.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of being hit in the head with a longboard.

Some witnesses remained in the area and spoke with police investigators. Police believe that several other witnesses, who may have also filmed the altercation, left the scene prior to speaking with police.

“These are the people that we are hoping will contact investigators and allow their cell phone footage to be viewed,” said RCMP Cpl. Tania Carroll.

“Our investigators are interested in gathering all available evidence and would like to encourage any and all additional witnesses to come forward to police.”

Extensive patrols were made throughout the downtown area, however the suspect was not located or identified. The Kelowna RCMP have obtained some surveillance footage from the area and are hopeful that he will be identified.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing a red baseball cap with a white coloured graphic, black pants with diagonal white stripes around the front right ankle and white fabric on the inner thighs, a dark coloured t-shirt with a white graphic at the chest level and across the back and what appears to be a long sleeved shirt or sweat shirt tied around his waist.

Investigators are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen this male at any other time that day to assist us with identifying him.

If you witnessed this incident or video recorded any part of this incident, and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-470-6329. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

