Kelowna RCMP charged with assault intends to plea not guilty

Const. Browning has been charged with assault after causing injury to a UBCO student during a wellness check

After being charged with assault for allegedly using excessive force during a wellness check, Const. Browning’s lawyers have said she intends to plead not guilty.

Browning was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10, however, her lawyers appeared on her behalf and indicated that she has no intention of pleading guilty in the future.

She will appear virtually on Jan. 12, at the office of the Judicial Case Manager to fix a date for the trial.

In January 2020, a wellness check was requested for UBC Okanagan student Mona Wang. When the officer arrived at her apartment Wang was found unresponsive and appeared to have harmed herself with pills, alcohol, and a knife.

Browning alleges that Wang became combative and had to be forcefully restrained with handcuffs.

Security cameras captured the officer dragging Wang down a hall and pressing her head to the floor with a boot. Wang sustained several injuries.

The RCMP launched an investigation after the video footage came to light. Const. Browning has been placed on administrative leave for the time being.

Wang launched a lawsuit against the Kelowna RCMP, in 2020, alleging an officer left her with significant injuries after a wellness check. BC RCMP confirmed the two parties settled but refused to comment stating the details are covered under a confidentiality clause.

Browning is still facing two other lawsuits, filed shortly after Wang came forward, involving two unrelated incidents.

