A picture taken of the suspected drugs, weapons and property seized in warrant on Oct. 23, 2020. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP conduct massive drug bust in Rutland

The RCMP seized suspected illicit drugs, weapons, property and cash

The Kelowna RCMP seized suspected illicit drugs, weapons, property and cash following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of Taylor Road in Rutland today (Oct. 23).

The warrant was related to an active criminal investigation into suspected drug trafficking in the city’s downtown core and Rutland area.

“During their search of the home, police seized quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD and MDMA,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our officers also seized weapons and various drug paraphernalia items commonly used in the trafficking of controlled substances from inside the residence, along with an undisclosed amount of Canadian and American currency.”

A 46-year-old Kelowna man was arrested at the scene and has been released for a future court date. The investigation remains ongoing and full findings of the investigation will be provided to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for review and charge assessment.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Crime

Most Read