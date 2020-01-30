Suspect nabbed after bank robbery in downtown Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP arrested a suspect believed to be involved in the robbery of the TD Canada bank branch in downtown Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon.

On Jan. 29, just before 1 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a report of a robbery in progress at the branch. All available RCMP resources then rushed to the area to search for the suspect.

All hands were on deck as frontline officers, supported by police dogs and a helicopter circled above.

According to the RCMP, the suspect had entered the financial institution and demanded cash before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

“After a coordinated search, officers located the suspect a short time later in the area of Pandosy Street and Leon Avenue,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP.

“He was arrested without further incident.”

The suspect, a 48-year-old Kelowna man, faces potential charges and remains in police custody at this time.

READ MORE: Cyclist struck by vehicle at Highway 33 and Gerstmar in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservatives lodge complaint over RCMP’s refusal to probe Trudeau’s island stays
Next story
Vehicle fire closes Coquihalla northbound

Just Posted

West Kelowna bridge closes to motorists on Thursday for next three months

Crews will be replacing and improving the 50-year-old Gellatly Road Bridge

Sentencing hearing underway in Kelowna for Chris Ausman’s murderer

Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for two full days in court

West Kelowna Warriors look to snap losing streak against Port Albini

Game time is at 7:00 p.m. at the Weyerhaeuser Arena in Port Alberni on Thursday

Vehicle fire closes Coquihalla northbound

The estimated time of reopening is 12:30 p.m.

Suspect nabbed after bank robbery in downtown Kelowna

The suspect, a 48-year-old Kelowna man, faces potential charges and remains in police custody

Canada’s Christine Sinclair breaks world scoring record with goal No. 185

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., was playing in her 290th career game for Canada

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Okanagan Symphony shines for diamond anniversary

60 years later, OSO performs back in Penticton, where first concert was held, as well as Kelowna and Vernon

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

Canada’s chief public health officer says no vaccine for coronavirus for a year

More than 7,700 people in China have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus

Black ice warning issued for Highway 1, Highway 97B in the Shuswap

Drivers advised to slow down, maintain safe distance, avoiding aggressive braking

Most Read